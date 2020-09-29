“Triangle Park” film set to highlight Dayton Triangle’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On October 3, 1920, the Dayton Triangles played in the first-ever NFL game at Triangle Park. A film about that historic matchup against the Columbus Panhandles may soon be on the big screen.

“We have an opportunity to tell something that’s really personal from our community here and share it with the rest of the world,” said Dayton-based writer and director Allen Farst.

The NFL’s first-ever game was played when the team kicked off league history with a 14-0 victory over the Panhandles in front of 5,000 fans.

100 years later, Farst plans to shed light on the largely unknown story of how Dayton came to be one of the 13 original NFL teams. Led by Coach Nelson “Bud” Talbott and Manager Carl “Scummy” Storck, the team included standouts Lou “The Battering Ram” Partlow, Lee Fenner, George “Hobby” Kinderdine, Norb “Saxy” Sacksteder, and Walter “Sneeze” Achiu.

“Kevin found a little note on a piece of paper that said I sent my trophy to the hall of fame and that’s how it all started. We went to the hall of fame and it unfolded from there,” said Doug Spatz, Norb “Saxy” Sacksteder’s great-nephew.

Lee Fenner’s great-grandson said he believes Dayton deserves “Triangle Park.”

Mark Fenner said, “I can assure you that our boys in blue are rumbling in there. I think the champagne is on ice, I think they’re ready to bust through that door and be heard.”

“I think Dayton has a lot of good stories that were right in that time that we can put together to really make it an interesting compelling film with a lot of depth and then we’ll share that with the rest of the world,” Farst said.

Production on the film will begin in 2021. With the movie scheduled to be released in 2022. Visit the triangleparkmovie.com to support the film and stay connected with updates.