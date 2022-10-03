RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — The trial date for the man accused of fatally shooting Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has been pushed back nearly 2 months.

Phillip Lee, 47, is accused of shooting 28-year-old Richmond officer Seara Burton in the head during a traffic stop on Aug. 10.

Court documents state that while officers were speaking with Lee, he pulled out a gun and opened fire toward the officers, shooting Burton. Other officers returned fire, and he ran away. Lee was apprehended following a brief foot chase. Officials say video of the incident reportedly captured him aiming at the heads of officers.

Lee was scheduled to begin trial on November 1 in Indiana for the August shooting. However, Lee’s attorney asked for more time while in court on Monday, Oct. 3.

The judge granted the request, moving the trial to Dec. 27.

Lee is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder. However, prosecutors are expected to file murder charges after Officer Burton died from her injuries on Sept. 18.