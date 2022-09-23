Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A Trenton man is facing charges after robbing a Dunkin’ in Deerfield Township.

On the morning of Sept. 12, Ronald Runyon ordered a breakfast sandwich from the Dunkin located at 2430 Kings Mills Road.

He then pulled up to the drive-thru window and demanded money from the clerk while brandishing a handgun.

Ronald was driving his white 2020 Chevy Silverado truck during the robbery, according to a Sept. 23 release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

After an extensive investigation, Runyon was taken into custody on Sept. 22 by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with Aggravated Robbery through Mason Municipal Court, the release says.

Runyon is being held in the Warren County Jail on a $200,000 bond.