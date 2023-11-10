TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Tipp City kicked off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 10.

The scent of kettle corn and waffles filled the air in Tipp City, as families gathered for the tree lighting ceremony. The free event featured festive music, holiday stories, and even a sing-along.

The Downtown Tipp City Partnership (DTCP) called the night a “success” based on how many happy faces were in the crowd.

“We did this for the kids and to see all those kids at the stage raising their hands, wanting to participate and play all those games. It’s the best. It’s exactly what we wanted,” said Tasha Weaver, executive director of the DTCP.

The event started with a pancake dinner in support of the Tipp City High School Choir and DTCP Fund. Children with tickets got to meet jolly characters Buddy and Jovie, and even got a free gift.

The tree lighting ceremony began around 6 p.m., as guests enjoyed hot chocolate for a donation, provided by the Tipp City Rotary Club.

But the holiday cheer doesn’t end there.

Santa Claus will be making an appearance at Mauk Cabinets By Design on West Main Street from 12 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12.