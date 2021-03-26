Tree falls through family home following night of heavy winds and rain

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following a night of high winds and heavy rain, James Retherford and his family woke up to a tree falling through their home around 1:30am Friday morning. Retherford, his wife, and two children had only lived in the home for 8 months before the accident occurred.

“Just super lucky and grateful we’re alive. The tree came to rest on the neighbors shed. That kept it from falling all the way through the house…I think if we didn’t have that it’d be the end of me and her,” said Retherford.

After checking on their children, the family then noticed a gas leak. However, the tree had blocked the family from exiting the home. Retherford and his family had to wait for first responders to kick the door in. Retherford says the family had just finished paying off the home, and now they have to start anew.

Other issues during the storm was power outages, with nearly 30,000 Daytonians suffering from loss of electricity.

“Woke up this morning with no lights…no tv. I don’t know what she would’ve done scared wise if something had actually happened,” said home owner Christine Hubbard.

Hubbard said she feared a tree next to her bedroom would fall in through the home, much like what happened to James.

“I didn’t know what to expect. I had moved my grand daughter into the living room because I have a big tree outside it. It got that bad, I thought it was going to fall through the trailer because it was already tilting that way,” said Hubbard.

Thankfully Hubbard’s home…unharmed. However, for James and his family, it’s about starting over. The family is now living out of a hotel sponsored by The American Red Cross for the weekend, until they can find a more permanent situation.