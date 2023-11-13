DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re looking for delicious, affordable and extravagant catering items, Dayton’s Bonefish Grill has the perfect menu for you! Chef Daniel Grubich joined Living Dayton on Monday featuring their Cedar Plank Salmon. This dish combines an Old Fashioned mixture made into the cedar plank which bakes the salmon to perfection every time with the taste of a true cocktail.



Plus, Bonefish Grill has seasonal specials and deals when it comes to catering! Let Bonefish elevate any work or home party with incredible dishes on a budget. For more information, click here or watch the segment above!