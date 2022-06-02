COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Save Women’s Sports Act was approved by the Ohio House on June 1. The legislation now moves to Governor DeWine.

The legislation would prohibit transgender athletes from competing in female-only sports within the state.

State Rep. Jena Powell spoke to the legislation’s passage on the House Floor.

Powell’s Save Women’s Sports Act, which passed as an amendment to House Bill 151, would ensure that no school, interscholastic conference or organization that regulates interscholastic athletics can allow biological males to compete in women’s sports, according to a June 2 release by the Ohio House of Representatives.

“The Save Women’s Sports Act is a fairness issue for women. Across our country, female athletes are currently losing championships, scholarship opportunities, medals, education and training opportunities, and more to discriminatory policies that allow biological males to compete in girls’ sports,” Powell said.

“All these girls ask for is a fair shot, and to be given the chance to play and win by the rules in the sports that they love. The opportunity is being ripped from them by biological males.”

Powell introduced her Save Women’s Sports Act legislation during the current and previous General Assemblies. The legislation first passed the House last summer.

After being approved by the House, the legislation will head to the Senate for its consideration.