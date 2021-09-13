Trans-Siberian Orchestra comes to Dayton

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Chris Caffery, Roddy Chong, David Z and Joel Hoekstra of Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform onstage during an exclusive performance at The iHeartRadio Theater in New York at iHeartRadio Theater on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for iHeart Radio)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WDTN) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra Winter tour will be coming to Dayton on December 4.

Wright State University’s Nutter Center will be hosting two shows featuring the 25th anniversary of TSO’s ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories’ album. The TSO said this album was the one that first brought the group into the public eye.

The Nutter Center will hold two performances on December 4 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The TSO said a portion of each ticket’s cost will be donated to The Greene Medical Foundation, Leukemia + Lymphoma Society and Ronald McDonald House Dayton.

TSO’s Music Director & lead guitarist Al Pitrelli said, “After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you. We were amazed by the turnout for last year’s livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It’s been 25 years since Paul (O’Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone.”

