Editor’s Note: The intersection of the road closed has been corrected. We apologize for the error.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Clark County on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for Norfolk Southern, approximately 20 cars of a 212-car train derailed while traveling south through Springfield. The company said no one was injured in the derailment and that no hazardous materials were involved.

Crews from Norfolk Southern are on their way to the scene to begin cleanup operations.

According to the Springfield Post of Ohio State Patrol (OSP), OH-41 at I-70 is closed to traffic, along with Bird Road. OSP and fire crews confirmed that Hazmat was called to the scene.

Authorities will speak on the incident around 7:15 p.m.. You can watch the presser live here on WDTN.com.

2 NEWS is headed to the scene to find out more information.

