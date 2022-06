COLDWATER, Ohio (WDTN) — A train has reportedly crashed into a semi-trailer in Coldwater, according to Coldwater Police Dispatch.

The accident has occurred on Main Street, west of State Route 118.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that there are major delays in the area. Cleanup may take several hours. They suggest detouring to State Routes 49, 119 and 118.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

