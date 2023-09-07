MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A train crashed into a semi truck in Middletown.

According to Middletown Police, a train collided with a semi, which reportedly got stuck on the train tracks. Law enforcement received a call to respond around 1 p.m. on Thursday to the area of Woodlawn Avenue and University Blvd in Middletown.

No one was reported as injured, Middletown Police confirmed to 2 NEWS. The driver of the semi had allegedly exited the vehicle before the crash.

Crews are currently on scene working to remove the vehicle from the track. Our 2 NEWS crew is headed to the scene to learn more information.