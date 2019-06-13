Interstate ramp reopened after trailer catches fire in Huber Heights

Ramp from I-70 WB to S.R. 4/S.R. 235 exit blocked due to trailer fire (Photo: ODOT)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — A trailer fire temporarily shut down an interstate ramp in Huber Heights early Thursday.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of I-70, near the exit for S.R. 4 and S.R. 235.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a trailer hauling construction equipment caught on fire.

Authorities shut down part of the interstate to battle the fire, but all lanes of I-70 have since reopened.

The ramp from I-70 westbound to S.R. 4 and S.R. 235 was reopened just before 7 am.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.