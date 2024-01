UPDATE (8:56 a.m.): Lanes on I-75 appear to have cleared

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A traffic update for your morning commute.

Lane blockage I-75 Southbound at Neff Rd-Wagner Ford Rd

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the 2 left lanes at Neff Rd and Wagner Ford Rd are blocked due to a 3-4 vehicle crash, as of 8:07 a.m.

Currently no transports as of now.

Traffic backed up at I-75-Needmore

(OHGO)