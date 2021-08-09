Traffic safety tips as Miami Valley students head back to school

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Many Miami Valley students are heading back to the classroom in the next two weeks, which means it’s time to share the road.

“Some parents are choosing not to put their kids on the bus, so they’re driving them or having them walk or bicycle themselves so there’s going to be a lot more activity,” said Pat Brown AAA driving school supervisor miami valley

AAA Drop-Off/Pick-Up Safety Tips:

Follow school drop-off and pick-up procedures – these may have changed

Don’t double park, it blocks visibility for other children and vehicles.

Don’t load or unload children across the street from the school.

Have children exit the vehicle on the “curb side” every time (so they aren’t opening the car door into an oncoming traffic lane or crossing around the front/back of car to get to curb)

Slow down, eliminate distractions, and watch for children.

AAA School Bus Safety Tips:

Always Stop for School Buses – Flashing yellow lights on a school bus indicate it is preparing to stop to load or unload children and motorists should slow down and prepare to stop. Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on and off. Motorists are required to stop their vehicles and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop sign is withdrawn and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again

– Flashing yellow lights on a school bus indicate it is preparing to stop to load or unload children and motorists should slow down and prepare to stop. Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on and off. Motorists are to stop their vehicles and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop sign is withdrawn and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again Keep Track of Time – Be aware of the time of day you’re on the road and how that coincides with the school day. More school-age pedestrians are killed from 7 to 8 a.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. than any other hours of the day

Be aware of the time of day you’re on the road and how that coincides with the school day. More school-age pedestrians are killed from 7 to 8 a.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. than any other hours of the day Slow Down – Whether in a school zone or residential neighborhood, drivers should keep their speed low and be prepared to stop quickly for increased vehicle or pedestrian traffic

– Whether in a school zone or residential neighborhood, drivers should keep their speed low and be prepared to stop quickly for increased vehicle or pedestrian traffic Come to a complete stop. Always come to a complete stop, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding

Always come to a complete stop, checking carefully for children on sidewalks and in crosswalks before proceeding Eliminate distractions. Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of crashing. Children can be quick, crossing the road unexpectedly or emerging suddenly between two parked cars. Reduce risk by not using your cell phone while driving

Research shows that taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your chances of crashing. Children can be quick, crossing the road unexpectedly or emerging suddenly between two parked cars. Reduce risk by not using your cell phone while driving Obey Traffic Signs – Unfortunately, many motorists violate stop signs in school zones and residential neighborhoods –many failing to come to a complete stop, rolling through a stop sign or not slowing down at all

According to the National Security Council, most of the children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents happen among four to seven year old’s who are walking. They’re hit by the bus or by a driver passing a bus that’s stopped to load or unload children, which is illegal in all 50 states.

“Make sure you stop at least 10 feet from behind or in front. Or I like to stop back far enough so I can see the door where the kids are getting on and off the bus. When the light is yellow they’re preparing to stop and when it’s red you need to stop,” Brown said.

AAA Pedestrian Safety Tips:

Cross only at corners so drivers can see you. Never cross between parked cars or mid-block

Use a crosswalk when it’s available. Don’t assume that because you can see the driver, the driver can see you. Always use caution when crossing

Look all ways before crossing. Look and listen for cars, pedestrians and bicyclists

Cross right when the light turns green so you have time to cross safely

Use the crosswalk push-button signal when possible, and cross when the signal allows

Watch for cars that are turning left or right when you are crossing

Walk on a sidewalk when it is provided. If you must walk in the street, walk facing traffic, on the left side of the road and as far to the left as possible

Make it easy for drivers to see you – dress in light colors, wear reflective material or use a flashlight

Remove headphones and don’t use cell phones or electronic devices when crossing the street

Watch for white lights on vehicles signaling backing up in driveways or parking lots

Avoid walking alone. Walk with a friend

AAA Bicycle Safety Tips: