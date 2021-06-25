Tractor crashes, juvenile taken to hospital by Careflight

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A juvenile was flown to the hospital by Careflight after a rollover crash involving a tractor in Darke County.

It happened just before 4 P.M. Thursday in the 8800 block of New Harrison Bradford Road. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile was driving the tractor when he or she lost control. The juvenile drove off the road and overcorrected causing the tractor to flip.

Careflight transported the juvenile to Miami Valley Hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.