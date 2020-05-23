Tracking thunderstorms with strong wind gusts Saturday evening

There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Wayne County Indiana through 4:45 p.m. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail is possible.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible through 8 p.m. tonight. The greatest risk will be gusty wind up to 60 mph. There may be some quarter-sized hail.

A cluster of thunderstorms has developed and is tracking east into the Miami Valley. These storms are moving slowly, only about 25 mph.

We will see the potential for severe weather through about 8 p.m. tonight. Once the sun goes down the thunderstorms will weaken.

Not everyone will see rain or thunderstorms. We will see a 30% chance for thunderstorms on Memorial Day.