Tracking thunderstorms Wednesday evening, severe weather possible

4 pm: A thunderstorm developed near Springfield. This storm is not severe. The risk for Severe Weather is now through about 10 p.m. with a risk for thunderstorms continuing overnight and into Thursday.

The main risk is strong wind gust. A few thunderstorms may develop hail.

Flooding will be a concern as thunderstorms develop along a slow moving boundary. The storms are moving east and the nearly stationary boundary sets up a potential for training storms. This means several rounds of heavy rainfall could impact one area.

FORECAST: Temperatures are in the upper 80s. The hot and humid air will be conducive to thunderstorms this afternoon. The main ingredients for severe thunderstorms are there.

We have moisture with dew points in the upper 60s.

There is strong storm energy with convective available potential around 2000 J/kg along and south of I-70. This means thunderstorms could develop strong updrafts that help them last and possibly lead to hail development.

A cold front is moving through the Miami Valley. This will provide the additional lift necessary for stronger thunderstorms.

The wind direction will shift along the cold front. This could help create shear or a change in wind direction throughout the atmosphere. This helps thunderstorms develop.

The cold front will stall across the Miami Valley which will keep a chance for thunderstorms into Thursday. We will see lower storm energy overnight, which will lessen the severe threat after 10 p.m.