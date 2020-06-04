Tracking thunderstorms Thursday Afternoon.

1:01 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Hamilton County until 1:45 p.m. This storm is tracking NE with the potential for half dollar sized hail.

FORECAST: A severe thunderstorm developed over Urbana at 11:32 a.m. Half dollar size hail was reported in Urbana. The storm is no longer impacting Champaign County.

Thunderstorms are developing across areas south of 1-70 and along the I-71 corridor toward Columbus. A weak boundary leftover from the storms yesterday is set across the Miami Valley. Thunderstorms will develop here, and likely stay below severe limits.

As the thunderstorms continue to track east the severe risk increases.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued by the storm prediction center for eastern Ohio.