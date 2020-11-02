Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta close to becoming hurricane

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane early Monday morning, and additional strengthening is forecast thereafter. Eta is expected to be a major hurricane before it reaches the northeastern coast of Nicaragua Monday night or early Tuesday.

The storm is likely to bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flash flooding and landslides to portions of Central America.

As of the 11 p.m. National Hurricane Center advisory, Tropical Storm Eta is 215 miles east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Honduras–Nicaragua border.

The system has 70 miles per maximum sustained winds and is presently moving west at 13 miles per hour.

Below are the current watches and warnings in effect:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

The coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras/Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

The northeastern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Honduras/Nicaragua border

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

The northern coast of Honduras from west of Punta Patuca westward to Punta Castilla

