Tracking afternoon and evening thunderstorms across the Miami Valley

2:50 P.M. A thunderstorm has developed in Montgomery County. This storm will produce heavy rainfall and lighting. It is tracking NNE into Miami County. Stronger wind gusts are possible.

A lone of thunderstorms developed in Kentucky this morning. now the sub severe line is moving into the Miami Valley. There is a risk for wind gust right now 30-50 mph as the line tracks NNE. There will be a period of heavy rain as the Mesoscale Convective Vortex tracks into a region with higher convective potential south of I-70. Severe warnings for damaging wind gust will be possible over the next few hours.

FORECAST: There is a marginal risk for severe weather in the Miami Valley through the evening. The main threat is damaging wind gust.

The main line of thunderstorms will track NNE across the Miami Valley over the next 3 hours. A few isolated storms may develop ahead of the line.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible behind the line and into the evening. Storm energy will weaken as the sun goes down limiting storm intensity.

A few showers will continue into Monday morning.