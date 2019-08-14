“Tracing Your Roots” exhibit showing at Dayton Metro Library

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An exhibit that explores immigration to the United States, cultural traditions, and researching family history is on display at the Dayton Metro Library.

According to Peace Dayton’s website, attendees can “make the tough decisions faced by fleeing refuges by taking the virtual journey Two Billion Miles, pick up a guide to ethnic cuisine in Montgomery County, and learn about Dayton Metro Library’s genealogy resources and much more.”

The exhibit runs from Aug. 7 through Sept. 30 at the Southeast Branch Library of the Dayton Metro Library. It is free and is open during library hours.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.