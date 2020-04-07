Tornado watch vs warning, know the difference

Baking a cake is very similar to thunderstorm development in the atmosphere. Both start with ingredients.

A watch will be issued when meteorologists have detected enough ingredients in the atmosphere for thunderstorms to develop.

A TORNADO WATCH will be issued when there is the potential for tornadoes in the region. It will cover a wide area of land. The ingredients are present for a significant storm. This is the time to make sure you know where your safe place is and you have an emergency survival kit ready. A watch means be prepared.

As the ingredients mix together, a thunderstorm will grow just like a cake bakes. When the timer is going off on the oven that means the cake is ready. The cake is here and it is time to take action.

A TORNADO WARNING will be issued when a tornado is likely, or it is spotted on the ground, or on the radar. Take action, shelter must be taken immediately. Head to the lowest level of the building. Find a location with no windows and away from outer walls.

There are four main ingredients meteorologists look for when determining if a tornado is possible. Those ingredients are moisture, shear, lift, and convective available potential energy. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith explains these ingredients.

