Tornado damages homes, uproots trees in several Troy neighborhoods

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of streets in Troy are covered with debris, and people spent most of Sunday cleaning up. The city confirms no one was hurt and says only a few were displaced.

Troy’s Southwest Historic District is one of the harder hit areas, with piles of debris at the curb and uprooted trees. Neighbors who watched the tornado say it seemed to hop along the three-mile storm path, touching down for a stretch, then lifting, then touching down again.

One person says, “It sounds like a freight train, like they talk about tornadoes.” Another adds, “We heard what sounded like a freight train, shortly before the system went off.”

It was loud and fast. People in Troy say the city’s tornado sirens had not yet gone off when the EF-0 system swept through town. The National Weather Service says conditions were just right.

Seth Binau, a Science Operations Officer at the National Weather Service’s Wilmington office, says, “Anytime we’re that warm and moist, as we were yesterday in the Miami Valley, and we’re talking dewpoints in the 60s and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, you have a risk of severe weather.”

Tom Sandy says he could feel it, “You could feel the temperature start to drop towards the evening, and when you get a cold front coming in that quickly after all the warm air we’ve had, anything could happen.”

The storm covered three miles in just three minutes. Afterward neighbors emerged to assess the damage. Melissa Niday says, “Several neighbors had houses damaged by large trees coming up, hitting their front roofs. Luckily no cars that we know of, no damage to people. Next door neighbor’s window was burst.”

Corie Schweser has lived in her home for 32 years. Her car was smashed, she lost the pergola from her backyard, and several trees her children once decorated for Christmas were toppled. She says, “My first text was ‘tornado hit my house,’ and they’re like ‘what can we do?’ And the next thing is ‘we have coolers, we have generators, we have this, we got that.’ and I thought ‘wow, eternally blessed.'” But family and friends pitched in to clean up, and by the afternoon they were all watching football together.

Mayor Robin Oda says the city will do its part. “People can start placing brush at their curb. The city will be around, driving around and monitoring that, picking up what they need to.”

One man said he woke up Sunday to neighbors chain sawing downed trees out of his yard.

Anyone looking to volunteer their time now can find resources here.

