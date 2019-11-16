Tornado-damaged car dealership back in business, giving back to community

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -The Evans Arena Car Dealership in Dayton was completely destroyed after the Memorial Day Tornado Outbreak.

Six months later they have rebuilt their business, costing them about $8 million.

However, general manager Ed Bressler says the owner of the dealership was willing to pay the price to rebuild instead of choosing to move out of the community.

“[We] had the perfect opportunity to exit stage left, but we were adament that we weren’t going anywhere. I like to look at us as a beacon of hope,” said Bressler.

Evans Arena employees were also looking for hope in the aftermath of the storms. Many had questions about the security of their future with the business.

However, the owner of Evans Arena says that in order to help bring tax revenue to the city and also serve as a positive impact, they continued to pay their employees.

They also used a portion of the revenue from car sales to raise $11,000 dollars which they’re donating to the Trotwood Relief Fund. The check will be presented to Trotwood city officials at the dealership’s grand re-opening on December 5.