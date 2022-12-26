Crime related stories from 2022 are not included in this article

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Another year in the books and our WDTN 2 NEWS team has been working for you the entire time.

Here’s a list of the top viewed articles from WDTN.com in the year of 2022:

Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton: click here

‘We were that million to one shot’: Carroll High School teacher recalls seeing Queen Elizabeth on school trip: click here

Moment of prayer held for two Preble Shawnee students killed; family releases statement: click here

WATCH: Former President Trump speaks at Dayton rally: click here

Dave Chappelle helps shut down Ohio affordable housing development: ‘I am not bluffing’: click here

Lawmakers, law enforcement react to Ohio conceal carry law: click here

Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik gives update after latest surgery: click here

Kettering woman celebrates 100th birthday: click here

Ohio family says the FASTER Act will create a better life for their son: click here

Dayton ranked top 5 deadliest city in US: report: click here

Changes made to SNAP income limits in Ohio: click here

Most mispronounced names in Ohio and how to say them: click here

Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses: click here

84-year-old declared wrongfully imprisoned after 46 years in prison: click here

Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers: click here

What Biden’s federal marijuana pardon means for Ohio: click here

8-year-old’s lemonade stand shut down outside Ohio festival: click here

3 Ohio cities ranked in the 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin: click here

$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair: click here

List: ‘FKB1DN’ among hundreds of Ohio vanity license plates rejected in 2021: click here

Betty White’s 100th birthday: Ohio town recalls her brief, stormy time there: click here

One-of-a-kind coincidence during Denver twins’ birth leaves eyebrows pleasantly raised: click here

Shelter dog parties overnight after escaping kennel: click here

Pabst Blue Ribbon apologizes for crude, controversial Twitter post: click here

Taco Bell of the future: New restaurant opens with 4-lane drive-thru system: click here

Woman ‘steals’ top-prize lottery ticket at white elephant party: click here

Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert: click here

Woman gives birth at McDonald’s, and her baby girl is fittingly nicknamed: click here

Things in the 80s that are unacceptable in today’s society: click here

IRS is refunding $1.2 billion – who qualifies and when payments will happen: click here

La Niña winter now 75% likely: What it means in Ohio: click here

When will we see our first snow in Dayton?: click here

PHOTOS: Severe weather, tornadoes hit Miami Valley: click here

Mysterious debris falls from Ohio sky: click here

What does daylight saving time mean for Ohio?: click here

La Niña: An active winter could hit Ohio this year: click here

When will we see our first snow in Dayton?: click here

Rocket crash Saturday; will it land in Ohio?: click here

What are the chances of a white Christmas in the Miami Valley?: click here

Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City damaged: click here

‘Feels like home’: Ron Harper Jr. excited to play in front of family in Dayton: click here

Bree Hall wins NCAA championship in first year with South Carolina: click here

Browns kick off for one of coldest home games ever: click here

The hottest team in pro baseball is the Dayton Dragons: click here

No. 1 recruit of 2024 class decommits from Ohio State, per multiple reports: click here

What happens to the losing team’s merchandise after the Super Bowl?: click here

Centerville basketball player named Ohio’s ‘Mr. Basketball’: click here

Ohio State, Iowa bands play combined Elton John halftime show: click here

Waynesville blanks Summit for 2nd-straight reg. title: click here

The local HS coach who beat Burrow: click here

Joey Votto to rehab with Dayton Dragons: click here

Local sports radio host Mark Schlemmer dies: click here

Bengals announce new name for Paul Brown Stadium: click here

Dayton girl wins big on America’s Funniest Home Videos: click here

What movies were filmed in Ohio? Here’s a list: click here

Calling all actors: Marvel movie filming in Ohio: click here

‘KISS Army’ takes over Ohio for one last ride: click here

‘Shirley’: Netflix production underway in Dayton: click here

X-Rated Halloween display in Ohio neighborhood: click here

Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton: click here

West Carrollton resident creates ‘Stranger Things’ yard display: click here

Fans of Dave Matthews Band ‘crash’ into Dayton: click here

Robert De Niro movie shoot caused temporary US-35 closure in Xenia: click here

2 Academy Award-eligible films for 2023 shot in Ohio: click here

Missing NY cat returns home, rings owner’s doorbell: ‘We all gasped’: click here

Left for dead: Shelter takes in three dogs found caged in the woods: click here

Hammerhead worms spotted in Ohio: click here

Unique animal spotted near Ohio park: click here

Suitcase ‘moving’ along North Carolina highway leads to animal rescue: click here

Dog tied to fire hydrant with note, backpack in Wisconsin: click here

Cute siblings: Baby hippo Fritz teases Fiona at Cincinnati Zoo: click here

Fritz and Fiona play in the Hippo Cove: click here

Fritz the hippo explores the outdoor habitat for the first time: click here

Fritz and Fiona meet for the first time: click here

HGTV couple shows Dayton house to 1.9+ million followers: click here

‘Friends’ themed house sold in Dayton: click here

List: Most expensive homes for sale in Dayton: click here

What a $200K home looks like in Dayton: click here

What a $500K home looks like in Montgomery County: click here

What a million-dollar home looks like in Dayton: click here

Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat: click here

‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton: click here

FOR SALE: ‘Basement house’ Zillow listing goes viral: click here

‘Do not buy that house before talking to me,’ sign in Virginia reads: click here

Look inside: $4.2 million newly built home in Ohio: click here

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Dayton: click here

Highest-paying jobs in Dayton that don’t require a college degree: click here

Best school districts in Ohio: click here

Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor: click here

Highest-rated steakhouses in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor: click here

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton: click here

Highest-rated things to do in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor: click here

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Ohio: click here

Best counties to retire in Ohio: click here

Highest-rated cheap eats in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor: click here

Who’s ready for 2023?