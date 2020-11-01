Too soon? Mariah Carey declares ‘it’s time’ for Christmas music

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — While you’re still sorting through Halloween candy, the modern-day queen of Christmas music says “it’s time” to start playing your holiday favorites.

As she did in 2019, Carey posted a video to social media on November 1 that effectively ushers in the Christmas music season.

The clip shows a Halloween goblin walking through a home and opening a door that reads “not yet.”

When the ghoul opens it, Carey is in her Christmas jammies in front of a Christmas tree as snow falls on her head. She looks down at her watch and exclaims “it’s time.” After screaming with joy, her holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas is You” begins blaring.

It’s also worth noting there’s a tiny dog in a Christmas outfit that doesn’t seem impressed by the scene.

She does include a line of caution at the end of the clip that reads, “but let’s get through Thanksgiving first.”

What do you think? Too soon or just right?

