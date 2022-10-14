Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — A video message of support was shared in class with Keegan, a 4th grade Springboro Schools student, who is currently in remission after battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia since 2014 and receiving a bone marrow transplant last year.

In the video, Titus O’Neil, WWE’s Global Ambassador, spoke to Keegan’s fighting spirit, inviting Keegan and his classmates in Ms. Clune’s 4th grade class to the WWE SuperShow Live Event on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

(Photo courtesy of Springboro Schools)

The invite was also extended to those classmates of Keegan’s who were in Ms. Oliver’s 3rd grade class last year with Keegan.

“At Monday Night RAW or WWE SmackDown, we definitely know a little bit about fighting,” says Titus O’Neil, via the video message. “…but there is an individual in Ms. Clune’s classroom, Keegan Atkins, (who) knows a lot more about fighting outside of the ring. Because of (Keegan’s) support system, great classmates, great family members…we have a WWE SuperShow in Dayton, Ohio, and YOU, Ms. Clune’s class, are all invited as our guests at WWE.”

The video message played as a surprise for Keegan Atkins and Ms. Clune’s class today.

Titus O’Neil closed the video message saying, “Keegan Atkins, keep fighting, keep inspiring those around you to be great human beings and we’ll see you Oct. 22 at Dayton, Ohio’s WWE SuperShow!”

Keegan has battled ALL since 2014, when he was just a year old. Keegan has endured four bouts with cancer. In October 2021, Dennis Elementary celebrated Keegan’s return, after he spent the first six weeks of the school year at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia receiving treatment.

(Photos courtesy of Springboro Schools)



“From the start, the support for Keegan has been beyond amazing,” said Keegan’s Mother, Ann Atkins. “Thank you to everyone who has supported Keegan.”

The first recipient of Clearcreek Elementary’s Positive Panther Award in 2018, Keegan has been continually proving his strength by returning to Dennis Elementary for the start of this current school year as a 4th grade student in Ms. Clune’s class.

Ms. Clune said, “We are just thrilled to see Keegan back in the classroom once again. Keep being strong, Keegan!”