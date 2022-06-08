TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Tipp City Police Department has sent out an alert warning citizens to stay off the roads due to dangerous weather conditions.

The Tipp City Police Department said that, in order to keep road clear for emergency vehicles, anyone who does not need to be out should stay off the roads. Police also said to avoid the north side of town.

Anyone with injuries or facing a dangerous situation on their property such as building damage is urged to call 911 for emergency assistance.