Tipp City has city-wide power outage over unspecified issue

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City residents are in the dark Thursday as the city deals with a power issue.

The City said Thursday a city-wide power outage would occur at 11:30 a.m. to deal with an unspecified issue impacting the source of the city’s power. The City said the outage could last as long as 30-minutes and reminded residents to treat traffic lights as stop signs.

Crews began inspecting to find and correct the issue Thursday morning.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this outage and will keep you updated when more information is available.

