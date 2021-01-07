TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Tipp City residents are in the dark Thursday as the city deals with a power issue.
The City said Thursday a city-wide power outage would occur at 11:30 a.m. to deal with an unspecified issue impacting the source of the city’s power. The City said the outage could last as long as 30-minutes and reminded residents to treat traffic lights as stop signs.
Crews began inspecting to find and correct the issue Thursday morning.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this outage and will keep you updated when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- American stops serving alcohol on DC flights as airlines step up safety measures after riots
- Tipp City has city-wide power outage over unspecified issue
- Facebook, Instagram extend block on Trump accounts ‘indefinitely’
- FBI seeking information from public on violent protests at Capitol
- LIVE: DC mayor speaks as Capitol police chief calls riot ‘criminal’