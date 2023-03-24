DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new superintendent has been approved by the Tipp City Board of Education.

According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, the contract with Aaron Moran was unanimously approved by the board on Monday, March 20. The three-year contract will begin on August 1 and will expire on July 31, 2026.

“I think Mr. Moran’s tremendous success at the Versailles School District speaks for itself,” President Simon Patry said. “I think that our school will greatly benefit from his expertise and what he’s been able to accomplish there, I look forward to seeing what he can do here. It’s going to be great.”

Prior to this position, Moran served in the Versailles School District.