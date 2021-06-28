Tipp City bar catches fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

TIPP CITY, Oh. (WDTN) — A bar in Tipp City caught fire early this morning.

Tipp City Fire Department said the fire was reported at Hinders Sports Bar and Grill around 5:45 a.m. but crews were able to quickly get the flames under control.

Officials also tell us the fire started inside the building, and when it spread to the outside, it knocked down powerlines, catching a nearby car on fire as well.

There is no exact cause released at this time, but we are told the damage inside the bar is minimal.

There were no injuries reported.

