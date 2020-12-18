TikToker putting Fairborn in spotlight

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Fairborn is gaining some attention thanks to help from a TikToker and social media influencer with a large following.

Joey Kinsley or more commonly known by his social media name “Sir Yacht,” is all over the map. With nearly 300,000 TikTok followers, the Ohio native travels to different cities across the state to promote them on social media.

He’s checked off more than a dozen so far.

“It’s been cool to see all of the places around Ohio. There’s a lot of gems, a lot of hidden gems that’s for sure,” says Kinsley.

One of those gems is Fairborn where Kinsley recently made a stop. He reached out to the city, and they welcomed him with a detailed agenda.

“I didn’t know what to expect when he showed up,” admits Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson.

“It’s a great town. It’s got a cute little downtown area. Lot of very nice people,” says Kinsley. “Fairborn has the Wright-Patterson Air Force base, Wright State University, lot of cool restaurants and shops, and just a lot to offer for the community.”

“We have some sights that are iconic. I mean, we have an old theater that’s very historic in architecture but also in the history of Fairborn; we have an old firehouse we’ve been trying to renovate. We’re right next to Wright-Patt, of course Wright State University. I mean we hit all of the highlights that we could,” says Anderson.

On his tour of Fairborn, he stopped at Lefty’s for coffee, Giovanni’s for pizza, and Foy’s for all things Halloween.

“They got so many Halloween fronts, store fronts up there. It’s nuts. I’ve never seen anything like it,” exclaims Kinsley.

The goal of his TikTok tours is to raise a city’s profile.

“We want people, as many people as we can to know about Fairborn, to know what we have to offer, to know how great it is in our downtown,” says Anderson.

Kinsley is helping to spread that message.

“Downtown Fairborn just has this great vibe to it, and they have this great plan for their future,” states Kinsley.

Kinsley says he’s continuing his statewide tour as his social media following continues to grow and as he gains a national audience.

“Lot of places to go to, and we’ll see what else comes up,” says Kinsley.