Tiger King’s Carole Baskin pranked by Youtubers

(CNN) “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin is responding to the Youtube pranksters who tricked her into a fake interview with the Late Night host Jimmy Fallon.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight she said it turned out to be a fun prank, she appreciates their cleverness and doesn’t feel it was mean-spirited in any way.

The head of the Big Cat Rescue Sanctuary is not a fan of the Netflix docuseries which helped to make her famous.

British content creators Josh Pieters and Archie Manners got her to agree to be interviewed if they only talked about big cats.

The duo used pre-recorded sound from Fallon’s Late Night interviews to interview Baskin.

They explained to her that she would not see Fallon during the “interview” because of the at-home format being used since the pandemic.

Baskin said she was suspicious as they were doing it because the questions appeared taped.