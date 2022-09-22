PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Piqua Arts Council will be offering an Art 4 Everyone event in October, providing an opportunity for patrons to immerse themselves in the arts.

The 2022 Art 4 Everyone event takes place at The Orrmont Estate, in their brand-new Clubhouse, on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Art 4 Everyone will feature 8 diverse art-learning activities led by some of the area’s most talented creatives. It provides an opportunity for attendees to engage with the arts and gain skills in each category: drawing, cake decorating, acrylic pouring, guitar, watercolor, origami, pastel and print making.

Participants will then create a work of art during each demonstration, with the ability to take home their creations. The casual event will feature 20–30 minute stations for each art form, a buffet with heavy appetizers and a cash bar.

In addition to the art activities, the evening will close with a sculpture auction that features three-dimensional works created in part by local businesses.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online here.