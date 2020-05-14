Thursday evening thunderstorms

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) –

3:05 pm: A line of thunderstorms is tracking through Indianapolis. So far there are no severe watches or warnings. The line of thunderstorms may increase in strength as temperatures continue to rise.

The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal to slight risk for severe weather in the Miami Valley which means there may be isolated damage from a few severe thunderstorms in the region.

Timing will be between 3:30 pm and 6:30 p.m. The storms will move through Mercer County first and track through Greene and Clinton County last.

There is a low risk for damaging wind and a very low risk for large hail and tornadoes. Expect a few power outages across the region as trees will be blown around.