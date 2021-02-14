Three people hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are investigating a shooting after three people were taken to the hospital. 

The investigation began after three people arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the shooting happened on Dennison Avenue near Lakeview Avenue. 

The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time and police are working to identify a suspect. We’ll update you on air online and through the 2 News app as we learn more information. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS