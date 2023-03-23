(WJW) – A police chase that ended in multiple crashes injured a Maple Heights police officer as well as two people who were not involved in the chase.

The series of crashes happened at about 2 a.m. on Thursday.

According to officials, Maple Heights Police were chasing a Jeep Cherokee that had been driving recklessly and had no visible registration, among other violations.

The pursuit started near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Libby Road in Maple Heights and then continued into Cleveland.

The chain reaction of crashes took place just outside of a Rally’s restaurant on Lee Road.

Police say the Jeep and a cruiser went around an uninvolved vehicle that was waiting to turn left into a Rally’s restaurant. As a second cruiser, slightly further behind in the chase, approached the area the vehicle waiting to turn into Rally’s turned in front of the second cruiser. The officer attempted to swerve around the vehicle but hit the vehicle’s front end.

The cruiser then veered into the Rally’s parking lot and struck the front end of another vehicle before the cruiser eventually rolled onto its side, according to officials.

Police say the cruiser had its lights and sirens activated. The drivers of all three vehicles, including the officer, were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Police are now asking for the public to help track down the driver of the Jeep. Officials say the Jeep was gray with heavy tint and a loud exhaust.

Jeep Cherokee wanted by police: Photo Courtesy of Maple Heights Police

Police say the Jeep may have been involved in other illegal activity in Garfield Heights and Cleveland prior to the chase.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com