Three DPS buildings test positive for legionella, more testing underway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 3 Dayton Public Schools buildings tested positive for legionella bacteria.

The affected buildings are Eastmont Elementary, Louise Troy Elementary, and the new Ludlow II central office. The district decided to test the water supply in 11 random buildings after other districts tested positive for the bacteria.

DPS is now flushing and chlorinating all water lines in the buildings, and water fountains are being shut off. Tests will be conducted again in the buildings in a few weeks. DPS is now working with Montgomery County Department of Health to test all other district buildings.

No DPS students are currently in the buildings as the district is under a full remote learning plan.