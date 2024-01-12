Related video: ‘Barbenheimer’ Impact on Movie Industry Recovering from Pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — These Disney Plus exclusives are releasing in a theater near you.

According to a release from Cinemark, Disney is bringing three films from its streaming service to the big screen.

Here are the opening dates for each release. Each will be playing for a limited time, which is true for every movie released in theaters, but still, it’s worth mentioning here especially.

Jan. 12, 2024

Soul, which first released in Dec. 2020, is the first of the three Pixar films to release in theaters.

The film stars Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner — a discontented music teacher who moonlights as a jazz musician — and Tina Fey, a titular soul that is skeptical about life.

Feb. 9, 2024

Turning Red, which released in March 2022, is next on the slate.

Turning Red stars Rosalie Chiang as Meilin Lee, and Sandra Oh as her mother Ming Lee. The movie ultimately depicts how the two of them learn to understand each other. Also, Melin turns into a giant red panda.

March 22, 2024

The final film being released in this impromptu trilogy is Luca, which debuted on Disney Plus in June 2021.

The film stars Jacob Tremblay — that kid from the Oscars way back when — Jack Dylan Grazer, and Emma Berman.

A question to describe this film: What if a sea monster got tired of living underwater and decided to live on land?

Tickets are on sale now for all three movies. For information on which theaters are showing these films, visit Cinemark’s website.