Threads of Miami Valley opens for first time in 2020 at revamped location

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Threads of Miami Valley is again making sure people in need have enough clothing and household goods, as they reopened Monday for the first time in 2020.

The organization has been open since 2011, but they have completely changed the way they serve the community. The executive director, Jo Beth Hopp, said they have now made it a shopping experience for the nearly 100 families they serve every week.

“We have a large population that will come to us from maybe rehab facilities or homeless shelters and the speed that we were moving was a little bit chaotic,” said Hopp. “So this, slowing it down, makes it a little bit easier for them, and it’s also a little bit more dignified. It makes it more of a shopping experience instead of rummaging through tubs.”

Hopp said they had been closed since December as they revamped their location. On Monday, they were already seeing their appointments filling up, which also can now be booked online.

“I just came to get a couple clothes and things like that, and I appreciate what they do for me because I don’t have a job right now, but I will be getting a job pretty soon,” said Mozella Gee who was there picking out a few clothing items on Monday.

Hopp said they typically help between 75-100 families a week. Now, they’re open additional daytime hours for appointments after seeing that need, but she said this has also increased their need for volunteers.

“The way we’ve changed the format of the building even a little bit, during our client times and when we have people in shopping, we have sorting going on in the back rooms, and that used to not be possible, so now we’re kind of trying to do double duty all the time with that,” said Hopp.

