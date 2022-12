Power outage warning banner. Power outage icon and sign on a black and yellow vector background. Blackout poster. Vector illustration EPS10.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Thousands of homes in the Miami Valley are without power as winter storms sweep through the area.

According to AES Ohio, 2,591 homes are currently without power. At this time, there is no information on when power may be restored.

You can see the outages in your area on the map below:

