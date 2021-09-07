Thousands of jobs available as federal unemployment ends for millions of Americans

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Many federal unemployment benefits put in place during the pandemic have come to an end, leaving more than 8 million people looking for other ways to make ends meet.

“We anticipate there’s going to be more demand for our services here,” said Michael Zimmerman, public information officer for Montgomery County Business Services.

Despite more than 3 million people still facing long-term unemployment, Zimmerman said local help is available.

“With the unemployment benefits drawing to a close I think people are going to be more concerned about getting back into the workforce,” Zimmerman said. “There are a lot of jobs open. They range anywhere from healthcare, manufacturing, and housing to retail.”

Montgomery County is working with about 150 employers who are looking to fill more than 1,000 positions. Officials at BarryStaff in Dayton said jobs are there, but many employers are still struggling to hire.

“We’ve seen inquiries about jobs pick up a little bit traffic has been still not where we need it to be,” said Doug Barry, of BarryStaff.

BarryStaff is currently helping 40 to 50 people find jobs every week, which is about a third of where they were before the pandemic.

“There are still people waiting to see what’s going to happen with the delta variant, what’s happening with booster shots, and what’s happening with schools. There have been some local schools going back online after taking a break. There are still just too many unknowns really,” Barry said.