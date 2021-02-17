Thousands of fradulent unemployment claims are slowing down legitimate payments

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 44,000 unemployment claims in Ohio were flagged as fraudulent, just in the past week. The Department of Job and Family Services is adding more resources to tackle the problem, but it’s still causing headaches for thousands of people.

For weeks thousands of people have been stuck on hold, worried their personal finances are compromised. Others are not getting legitimate benefits that were already approved.

Jeffrey Ficke’s firm contracted to work with ODJFS to address the fraud claims. He says, “The fraud we’re experiencing in Ohio is a global issue. It is very organized crime.”

And it’s getting worse.

Alvin Fultz opened the mail this week to find someone had filed a claim with his information. “Well, I got like eight different pieces of paper in the mail, and a book from the state.” While we spoke, his wife was on the phone trying to get through to ODJFS. “It’s overwhelming because you know it’s going to be a headache trying to get ahold of somebody to cancel them out.”

The phone number on the fraudulent claim had a North Carolina area code. We called it but it was disconnected. And tracking this fraud means diverting resources from legitimate claims.

Sonya Hagans says she was locked out of her account. For weeks she didn’t get her payments and couldn’t pay bills. She says, “I try to remain calm, but you’re not getting any answers.”

And it’s hard on everyone. ODJFS Director Kim Henderson says in an ideal world people would get their claims checks overnight, but “that is not the reality, that wasn’t the reality even prior to the pandemic.”

Since Sonya’s income is uncertain, she as able to restructure her car payments for a few months. But not every bill collector may be as forgiving in the future. She says, “I try not to even think about that. I try to keep the faith.”

Since we spoke with ODJFS, a supervisor called Sonya and said her outstanding payments should be deposited Thursday, her birthday. And Alvin’s wife finally got through to someone at ODJFS after hours of trying. The fraudulent claim is being flagged and an investigation is underway.