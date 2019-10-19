Thousands “Make Strides” for breast cancer awareness in downtown Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people in the Miami Valley showed support in the fight against breast cancer Saturday. The “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk was held at Fifth Third Field.

It’s part of a national fundraising effort to support research for a cure.

According to event organizers, more than one million walkers across the country have already collected more than $60 million.

