KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — It was a celebration to end the summer. Kettering’s Holiday at Home festival was another success with thousands showing up this Labor Day weekend.

“Just growing up here, we just love seeing all of our friends and family. I’m a teacher at Fairmont and I get to see all of my students there. And so it’s just so awesome to see everybody out,” Amber Brewer, a Kettering resident, said.

This Labor Day Weekend was a soggy one across the Miami Valley with rain to the start the day Monday, but that did not stop people from settling up their lawn chairs along Far Hills Ave.

“It’s fun to see people noticing their friends watching the parade. It’s fun to see people watching people in the parade. So it’s just a nice day in Kettering,” Jessica Stickel, another Kettering resident, said.

This year’s theme was Dog Days of Summer, and even the pooches got to ride around in style!

“We loved the parade. The marching band is one of our favorites and we are just so excited to be a part of this community,” Brewer said.

That sense of community prides is what continues to make this event a success every year.

“I’m actually on a four day pass from military orders right now and I’m about to be going overseas. So it’s really great to come here and get a little taste of home and see some recognizable faces and things I love before I head out,” Evan MacDonald said.