Thousands attend inaugural Festival of Flight

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A new community festival celebrating flight and highlighting the importance of the Miami Valley’s aviation heritage held its inaugural event on Saturday.

The free all-day festival took place on the grounds behind the Wright State University Nutter Center.

The festival is sponsored by the City of Fairborn, Wright State University and the Wright State Alumni Association, in partnership with the Dayton Regional STEM School, the Miami Valley Restaurant Association, the National Aviation Heritage Alliance, the National Aviation Hall of Fame and participation by the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Organizers expected the festival to attract an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 people.

“It’s no secret that the Dayton community takes great pride in our rich aviation legacy. What this festival will provide is the ability to engage young and old alike in the heritage of aviation as well as STEM aspects of flight,” said Amy Spowart, executive director of the National Aviation Hall of Fame. “Through exhibits, interactives, sport and the arts, our festival will have something for every member of the family.”

The festival featured aviation-related educational experiences; flight-themed food and drinks; and entertainment, including live bands, a dedicated area with fun activities for children and a haunted trail.

Festival of Flight also includes a celebration of Wright Brothers Day, which marks the anniversary of Wilbur Wright’s 39-minute flight on Huffman Prairie on Oct. 5, 1905.

In subsequent years, the Festival of Flight will take place on the first weekend in October.