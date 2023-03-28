[Editor’s Note: Could you be sitting on a gold mine? In the video player above check out a story about a number of items from old toys to dishes and sports memorabilia that could be worth big bucks.]

(WJW) – “Weebles wobble but they don’t fall down.”

Parents today may still be able to hear the classic commercial playing in their minds and now the classic toy, Weebles, will soon get a relaunch.

According to a press release, PlayMonster, an international toy and game company, will bring the entire Playskool brand to the company’s roster in 2024. This includes Glo Worm, Sit ‘n Spin, Busy Gears, Elefun, Busy Ball Popper, and Busy Poppin’ Pals.

The move also includes the relaunch of Weebles in Fall 2023, according to the release.

MACY’S 78TH THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE — Pictured: Final painted models, white pattern models, and concept art forPlayskool’s Weebles balloons on Preview Day at Macy’s Studios in Hoboken, NJ prior to the 2004 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — Photo by: Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank

In 2011, Weebles were named one of Time Magazines‘ “All-time 100 Greatest Toys.”

According to the magazine, the popular toy was released in 1969 when “Romper Room‘s Weebles joined Fisher-Price’s Little People in the race for best tiny plastic folks.”

PlayMonster and Hasbro say in the press release that their research shows that today’s parents still recall “Weebles wobble but they don’t fall down.” Do you remember the catchy commercial?