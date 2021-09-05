Third COVID-19 vaccine dose vs booster shot; Defining the difference

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 file photo, vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are displayed on a tray at a temporary clinic set up by the New Hampshire National Guard in the parking lot of a high school in Exeter, N.H. The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision, late Thursday night, Aug. 12, 2021, offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups — not the general public. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – According to the CDC, less than 3 percent of Americans, and Ohioans are eligible for a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

CDC guidance states that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised can receive extra protection by receiving a third dose of an mRNA vaccine series.

“[A third dose] is for people who have got their doses, but because their immune system doesn’t work as good as the average person, they need a third dose just to get them up to where everyone else was for the second dose,” explained Charles Patterson, Health Commissioner for Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD).

This should not be confused with a “booster dose” of the vaccines. Health officials with the CDC are investigating the need for a booster dose for people who have gotten two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine who may have waning antibody protection.

The CCCHD is administering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to people who qualify. Health Commissioner Patterson says there are still quite a few people they need to reach.

“We have 100 people now in Clark County [who] have come. But we know that there are several thousand people that would qualify and are in that immunocompromised state,” he said.

A third dose should be administered at least 28 days after the second shot. Patterson says if you have questions about whether or not you qualify for this third dose, you should contact your immunization provider or physician.

Right now, he says there are no official guidelines on when or who will need a booster shot. That information is expected to be released within the month of September. Patterson encourages people to listen to local media and the CDC to find out details about booster doses. He also reassures people that Clark County will be prepared to administer a booster dose if and when it is recommended by health officials.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines at Clark County Combined Health District, click here.