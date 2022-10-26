DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you looking for something to do either by yourself or for the whole family before spooky day? 2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 27-30.
Thursday, Oct. 27
- Wine & Cheese Event – 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Nova Vision Care, 4244 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek. Eat some cheese, drink some wine and enter into a raffle while you shop for some new glasses. Learn more.
- HalloSCENE – Scene75’s Free Indoor Trick-or-Treat – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Scene 75, 6196 Poe Avenue, Dayton. An evening of indoor trick or treating for kids 12 and under. Learn more.
- Monster Mash – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Weidner Park, 150 E. Central Avenue, West Carrollton. Get on the hayride, decorate a spooky pumpkin and enjoy the cookie walk. Learn more.
- Generations Big Band – 7 p.m. Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road. Watch and listen to 17 instrumentalists and 2 Dayton area vocalists. Learn more.
- Eric Thompson – 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Mr. Boro’s Tavern, 495 N. Main Street, Springboro. Have a drink and listen to a live music performance. Learn more.
- Heirloom Pumpkins – 7 p.m. Raise your Brush, 169 N. Main Street, Centerville. Paint a beautiful heirloom pumpkin. Learn more.
Friday, Oct. 28
- Coffee with a Cop – 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. McDonalds, 2215 W. Michigan Ave., Sidney. Drink some coffee and eat a bite to celebrate National First Responders Day. Learn more.
- Vintage Market Days – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 120 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia. Shop from vendors displaying vintage items. 9 a.m. entry for pre-purchased ticketholders, 10 a.m. for at the gate purchase. Learn more.
- BrookHaven Holiday Bazaar – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. BrookHaven Retirement Community, 1 Country Lane, Brookville. Grab a bite to eat at a food truck while you browse and shop crafts and from vendors. Learn more.
- Dayton Gem Jewelry & Mineral Expo – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. Browse gems, minerals, crystals and more. Learn more.
- Drift Indy Halloween Jam – 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Kil-Kare Raceway, 1166 Dayton Xenia Road, Xenia. Sign up and join the spooky cars for last event of the year. Learn more.
- Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Moraine City First Church of God, 5867 Springboro Pike, Moraine. Bring your appetite and $10 for a dinner to benefit the ladies group. Learn more.
- Trunk-Or-Treat! – 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. West Carrollton YMCA, 900 S. Alex Road, West Carrollton. Dress up as your favorite spooky season and head over for candy and to see the haunted bus. Learn more.
- Chaunte Wayans – 7 p.m. Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 88 Plum Street #200, Dayton. You’ve seen this comedian on “Wild N Out” and “Trading Spaces”, plus she’s the niece of Damon, Marlon and Shawn Wayans. See Chaunte take her comedy act here to Dayton. Learn more.
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow – 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Enjoy a spooky performance from the Dayton Ballet. Learn more.
- Kathleen Madigan: Do You Have Any Ranch? – 8 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. A server and reporter turned comedian brings laughs to Dayton for a comedy show. Learn more.
- BCT presents Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery – 8 p.m. 3868 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Watch a mystery of a performance to keep to keep you guessing. Learn more.
Saturday, Oct. 29
- Troops and Treats – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. National Museum of the US Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton. Bring the kids dressed up for some candy, games, music and more. Learn more.
- Drift Indy Halloween Jam – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Kil-Kare Raceway, 1166 Dayton Xenia Road, Xenia. Sign up and join the spooky cars for last event of the year. Learn more.
- Vintage Market Days – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 120 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia. Shop from vendors displaying vintage items. 9 a.m. entry for pre-purchased ticketholders, 10 a.m. for at the gate purchase. Learn more.
- BrookHaven Holiday Bazaar – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. BrookHaven Retirement Community, 1 Country Lane, Brookville. Grab a bite to eat at a food truck while you browse and shop crafts and from vendors. Learn more.
- Dayton Gem Jewelry & Mineral Expo – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. Browse gems, minerals, crystals and more. Learn more.
- 2022 Angie Kreitzer Queens Memorial Tournament – 10 a.m. Marian Lanes, 6170 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights. Sign up and come out bowling for a chance at $1,000. Learn more.
- Wag-O-Ween – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Kettering Recreation Complex, 2900 Glengarry Drive, Kettering. Dress up your pups for a spooky costume contest and photo booth. Learn more.
- Sleep: Kettering Health – 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Miamisburg Branch Library, 545 E. Linden Avenue, Miamisburg. Learn about how sleep can help you overall. Learn more.
- Saturday Pony Rides – 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Carriage Hill MetroPark, 8111 E. Shull Road, Dayton. Its a pony-palooza for kids 2-years-old to 8-years-old. Learn more.
- Dayton Flyers Football v. Valparaiso – 1 p.m. Welcome Stadium, 1601 S. Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton. Bring your spirit for the Flyers! Learn more.
- The Self Care B.A.S.H. – 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Central State University – Dayton Campus at James A. Elam Hall, 840 Germantown St., Dayton. Enjoy self care with brunch, mimosas, paint and learn about gardening. Learn more.
- Chris Yakopcoc Music – 7 p.m. Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton. Enjoy some music and grab a bite to eat. Learn more.
- Chaunte Wayans – 7 p.m. Dayton Funny Bone at The Greene, 88 Plum Street #200, Dayton. You’ve seen this comedian on “Wild N Out” and “Trading Spaces”, plus she’s the niece of Damon, Marlon and Shawn Wayans. See Chaunte take her comedy act here to Dayton. Learn more.
- Hauntfest on Fifth – 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Oregon District, 501 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Dress as a spooky or unique character as you listen to live music, eat some food, and watch street performers. Learn more.
- Dayton Flyers Men’s Basketball vs. Capital – 7 p.m. University of Dayton Arena, 1801 Edwin C. Moses Blvd., Dayton. If you have Flyer spirit, come and cheer the men’s basketball team on. Learn more.
Sunday, Oct. 30
- Alexis Gomez – 9:30 a.m. SouthBrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Road, Miamisburg. You saw the Dayton native on “American Idol”, now see her live singing some songs. Learn more.
- Norman Rockwell – 11 a.m. The Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N. A private collection on loan will be displayed for art lovers. Learn more.
- Vintage Market Days – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, 120 Fairgrounds Road, Xenia. Shop from vendors displaying vintage items. 10 a.m. entry for all shoppers. Learn more.
- Kelli Campbell Jazz Quartet – 7 p.m. The Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville. Listen and watch a jazz vocalist perform. Learn more.
- Benefit for Maverick Ramsey “aka” The Warrior – 1 p.m. Logan County Friendly Senior Center, 934 S. Main St., Bellefontaine. Come eat some food, play cornhole, participate in the silent auction and more all for a good cause. Learn more.
- Family Fall Fest – 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church, 42 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg. Come pet some animals, eat some food, Watch live music and more. Learn more.