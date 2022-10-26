Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you looking for something to do either by yourself or for the whole family before spooky day? 2NEWS has you covered with a list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 27-30.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Wine & Cheese Event – 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Nova Vision Care, 4244 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek. Eat some cheese, drink some wine and enter into a raffle while you shop for some new glasses. Learn more.

Friday, Oct. 28

Coffee with a Cop – 7 a.m. – 9 a.m. McDonalds, 2215 W. Michigan Ave., Sidney. Drink some coffee and eat a bite to celebrate National First Responders Day. Learn more.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Troops and Treats – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. National Museum of the US Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton. Bring the kids dressed up for some candy, games, music and more. Learn more.

Wag-O-Ween – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Kettering Recreation Complex, 2900 Glengarry Drive, Kettering. Dress up your pups for a spooky costume contest and photo booth. Learn more.

Sunday, Oct. 30

Alexis Gomez – 9:30 a.m. SouthBrook Christian Church, 9095 Washington Church Road, Miamisburg. You saw the Dayton native on “American Idol”, now see her live singing some songs. Learn more.

