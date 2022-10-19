DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You may be looking for an event or something fun to do with the whole family, so check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 20-23.
Thursday, Oct. 20
- New Carlisle Food Truck Night – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Downtown New Carlisle, 113 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle. Bring your family and appetite for a food truck event. LLLearn more.
- The Great Paint Escape – 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. elé Cake Co., 810 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrollton. Pick up a paintbrush and have a drink with friends. Learn more.
- Carey Hunley & Shannon Schmidt – 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Mr. Boro’s Tavern, 495 N. Main St., Springboro. Put on your dancing shoes for this band when they play your favorite 90s, Country, Blues and more music. Learn more.
- The Big ShaBang! – 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton. An event described as ‘the next generation of Dayton original music’. Learn more.
- Mr. Mike Shea – 7:30 p.m. The Barrel House, 417 E. Third St., Dayton. Have a laugh AND a drink while you watch and listen to a comedy act as they take over the stage for the evening. Learn more.
- Sweeney Todd – 7:30 p.m. PNC Arts Annex, 46 N. Ludlow St., Dayton. See the ghoulish story of a London barber Todd and pie shop shopkeeper Mrs. Lovett. Learn more.
- Life With The Afterlife – 7:30 p.m. Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton. Listen to the stories of ghost hunter Amy Bruni, which will make you question what you thought you already knew. Learn more.
- The Darling Suns & The Castros – 8 p.m. Blind Bob’s, 430 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Have a drink and listen to some groovy live music. Learn more.
Friday, Oct. 21
- Keystone Fall Craft & Vendor Bazaar – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. 1600 Brownleigh Road, Kettering. Bring the whole family for crafts and vendors, raffles and concessions. Learn more.
- Dayton Music Fest – 6 p.m. Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. A night of live music at Yellow Cab Tavern and Blind Bob’s Bar. Learn more.
- Far Away Places: Scheherazade – 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. A performance that will be a take on tales of the sea, shipwrecks and more in order to save a wife’s life. Learn more.
- Paul Spratt – 8 p.m. Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine St., Dayton. A comedian and breast cancer awareness fundraiser is bringing his comedy show for a night of laughs. Learn more.
- Spill the Wine – 8 p.m. The Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville. Listen to your favorite cover songs with an emphasis on vocals and harmonies. Learn more.
- Lyndsey Ellen and The Track Hounds – 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Lucky Star Brewery, 219 S. Second St., Miamisburg. Have a bite to eat and grab a drink while you listen to live music. Learn more.
- Halloween FreakNik Fredo Bang – 10 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. The Arena Sports Bar, 4515 Salem Avenue, Dayton. Dress up in your best for a costume party with cash prizes and multiple performances. Learn more.
Saturday, Oct. 22
- CBTF Family & Friends Dayton Walk – 9 a.m. Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. Walk to support the Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation. Learn more.
- Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton Remembrance Walk 2022 – 10 a.m. Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton. Put on your walking shoes for a cause in remembrance and honor of those loved ones and friends that have died. Learn more.-
- Secure Your ID Shred Day – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Prevent identity theft by bringing unwanted personal and private documents to this shredding event. Learn more.
- SICSA Pets, Pastries and Pumpkins – 10 a.m. SICSA Pet Adoption Center, 8172 Washington Church Road, Dayton. Eat some food and look through handmade items in support of helping animals. Learn more.
- Fall Foliage Walk – 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Aullwood Audubon Center and Farm, 1000 Aullwood Road, Dayton. Take a walk and explore colorful trees. Learn more.
- Westwood Community Cleanup – 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Saint Benedict the Moor Catholic School, 138 Gramont Ave., Dayton. Eat snacks, drink some coffee and help clean up a part of Dayton. Learn more.
- 3rd Annual Lewisburg Autumn Art & Music Porch Walk – 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Joy & Whimsy Depot, 200 W. Dayton St., Lewisburg. View art and musical talents from local porches and front yards. Learn more.
- Design with Wine – 5 p.m. Centerville Florists, 209 N. Main St., Centerville. Taste some wine while you make and take home your own flower arrangement. Learn more.
- Agraria Fall Festival – 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Agraria Center for Regenerative Practice, 131 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Yellow Springs. A community farm event with a tour. Learn more.
- The Big Secrets of Tarot – 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Temple of the Rebel Goddess, 400 Linden Ave. #245, Dayton. Get some hands-on experience with learning about tarot. Learn more.
- WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event – 7:30 p.m. Wright State University, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn. Get ready for some live action as WWE has a show. Learn more.
- Masquerage – 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. The 804 Building, 804 Monument Ave., Dayton. Grab a drink, have a dance and watch a drag performance. Learn more.
Sunday, Oct. 23
- Annual Flea Market and Harvest Festival – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ethan Temple SDA Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood. Check out some carnival games and bring home some produce, furniture and other items from vendors. Learn more.
- PhilharMonster – 3 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Have a hilarious Halloween time at this Halloween event with treats in the Wintergarden. Learn more.
- Clash of Comics Dayton – 6:00 p.m. Funny Bone Dayton, 88 Plum St., Suite 200 @ The Greene, Dayton. Enjoy an evening of comedic acts compete for cash and bragging rights. Learn more.