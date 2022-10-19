Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You may be looking for an event or something fun to do with the whole family, so check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 20-23.

Thursday, Oct. 20

New Carlisle Food Truck Night – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Downtown New Carlisle, 113 W. Jefferson St., New Carlisle. Bring your family and appetite for a food truck event. LLLearn more.

Friday, Oct. 21

Keystone Fall Craft & Vendor Bazaar – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. 1600 Brownleigh Road, Kettering. Bring the whole family for crafts and vendors, raffles and concessions. Learn more.

Saturday, Oct. 22

CBTF Family & Friends Dayton Walk – 9 a.m. Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton. Walk to support the Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation. Learn more.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Annual Flea Market and Harvest Festival – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Ethan Temple SDA Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd., Trotwood. Check out some carnival games and bring home some produce, furniture and other items from vendors. Learn more.

– 3 p.m. Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton. Have a hilarious Halloween time at this Halloween event with treats in the Wintergarden. Learn more. Clash of Comics Dayton – 6:00 p.m. Funny Bone Dayton, 88 Plum St., Suite 200 @ The Greene, Dayton. Enjoy an evening of comedic acts compete for cash and bragging rights. Learn more.